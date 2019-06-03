|
Gretchen M. Larsen
March 2, 1940 - June 2, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Gretchen M. Larsen of Wallkill, NY, a retired Tax Collector for the Town of Chester and a lifetime resident of the area, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home in Wallkill, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was 79. The daughter of the late Robert Hulse and Helen Freisinger Hulse, she was born March 2, 1940 in Goshen, New York.
Gretchen enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, traveling, crafting and garage sales on Saturdays with Dan. She was a member of Wallkill Seniors.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Larsen at home; sons, Christopher Larsen and his wife, Colleen of Warwick, NY, Dale Larsen and his wife, Cecelia of Montgomery, NY, Mark Larsen of Greenwich, CT, and Glen Larsen of Washingtonville; daughter, Beth Larsen and her companion, Vincent of Wallkill, NY; sister, Marilyn Prosser of Montgomery, NY; 12 loving grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Wallkill Funeral Home, 12 Bonaventura Ave., Wallkill, NY 12589.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Columba Church, 27 High St, Chester, NY. Father John Bonnici will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Chester.
The family would also like to thank the staff at the dialysis center for being so kind to Gretchen.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017; Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601; or , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, in Gretchen's memory.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019