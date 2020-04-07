|
|
Dr. Gunther Goldsmith
April 7, 2020
Middletown, NY
Dr. Gunther Goldsmith, a longtime resident of Middletown, NY, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. Dr. Goldsmith was a caring and devoted dentist in the community for over 55 years.
Prior to starting his practice, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army stationed in Europe.
He is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren. He will be missed.
In memory of Dr. Goldsmith, donations may be made to Temple Sinai or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020