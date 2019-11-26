|
Gustav Markovics
July 13, 1931 - November 23, 2019
Formerly of Monroe, NY
Gustav (Gus) Markovics, age 88, passed peacefully with family by his side November 23, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Formerly of Monroe, NY, Gus was born July 13, 1931 in Hell's Kitchen, New York, NY to Gustav and Gloria Markovics.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ellen; brother, George; and three children: Robert Markovics, Debbie Markovics and Linda LeMin. Gus is survived by his wife, Joy; five children: Patricia LeBlanc, Denise Krauss (Ed), Joseph DeVito (Dina), Donna Richter (John) and John DeVito (Tracy). He also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gus is a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He returned to the States to raise a family and retired from the Ford Motor Company with 33 years of service.
Respected and loved by family and friends, Gus was a man of strength and integrity – a proud American. He loved his family with a big heart and led by example, teaching compassion, strength and empathy for others. He will be missed by all who knew him for his generous heart, for being an amazing cook and for his willingness to help family and friends.
Visitation will be held December 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Spring Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. A Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. will be held December 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery - followed by a "Celebration of Life" at the Lakewood Village Club House in Punta Gorda, FL.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019