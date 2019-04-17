|
|
Guy Roswell Hunter
October 24, 1955 - April 2, 2019
Bemidji, MN - Formerly of Monroe, NY
Guy Hunter, a retired resident of Bemidji, MN, and formerly of San Francisco, CA, Sacramento, CA, and Monroe, NY, died April 2, 2019. He was 63.
Guy was best known and loved for his humor, kindness and love of family. He was the son of Roswell F. Hunter and Mary Ann Batscha Hunter, of Monroe, NY, both deceased. He was born October 24, 1955 in Tuxedo, NY. Survivors include his children: Jason Paul Hunter, Brian Roswell Hunter and Maryann Hunter of Sacramento, CA; his former wife, Kimberly Rigdon Tomlinson of Bemidji, MN; and siblings: Timothy Hunter of Houston, TX, Stephanie Lesky, Cecelia Hunter, and Carolyn Giraud of Warwick, NY, and Amy Hunter.
A private memorial will be held later in the year.
Correspondence and condolences may be addressed to the Hunter family, 222 Bellvale Lakes Road, Warwick, NY, 10990.
Memorial donations may be sent to: Museum Village, 1010 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY, 10950 or visit museumvillage.org online. Guy held many fond memories from his childhood years as well as time spent there with his former wife and children. It would make him smile!
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019