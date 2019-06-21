|
|
Gwendolyn Holodinski
January 9, 1932 - June 20, 2019
Amity, New York
Gwendolyn (Masker) Holodinski, a lifetime resident of Amity, NY, entered into rest to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was 87 years old.
Born on January 9, 1932, was the daughter of the late Milton and Mildred Currier Masker.
She was married to the late Michael Holodinski, Jr. for 55 years.
A family statement reads: "Gwen was a caring, loving mother who loved her children and prayed for them every day. Enjoyed the farm and all the people who would stop in to say Hello. She will truly be missed by all."
Gwen was a retired dairy farmer alongside her husband for many years while bringing up six children who survive her: daughters Deborah Smith and her husband John; Cindy O'Neill and her husband John; Gail Williamsen and her husband Mark; Carole Linton and her husband Jim; Brenda Faulls; and her son Michael and his wife Sharyl (Mikulski), all of Warwick. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren: John, Sandy, Stacy, Erica, Sara, Stephanie, Amanda, Robert, Matthew, Sarah and Jessica; thirteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; two sisters, Phyllis Miller and Estella Youngman. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Rob Faulls and three brothers, Milton, Freeman and Howard(Pete).
Visitation will be Monday, June 24 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pine Island Fire Department, P.O. Box 159, Pine Island, NY 10969 or the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. 264, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 21 to June 22, 2019