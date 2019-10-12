|
Hampton Richard Elwood, Jr.
January 31, 1940 - October 7, 2019
Mountaindale, NY
Hampton Richard Elwood, Jr., passed away on Monday, October 07, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Hampton Richard Elwood Sr. and Edith Sarah Newell, born on January 31, 1940, in Cornwall, NY.
He was predeceased by three sisters: Dolores, Jean, and Helen.
Hampton was raised by his Aunt Mildred, whom he adored, and Uncle Russell Newell and his eight cousins (siblings) in New City, NY before moving to Mountaindale, NY in the late 1970s. He was a career landscaper who also owned and trained harness racehorses at Monticello Raceway. He was a lifelong farmer who was happiest taking care of and spending time with his animals. He will be fondly remembered for his love of vanilla ice cream.
He is survived by numerous cousins including Emma Hamilton (Donald) of Grahamsville, NY; along with their children whom he treated as his own: Donald (Cherie) Hamilton of Grahamsville, NY, Theresa (Terence) Grafmuller of Woodbourne, NY, Tina (Joe) Hamilton of Napanoch, NY, Bonnie (Sam) Hamilton of Liberty, NY and predeceased by Timothy Hamilton.
Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sheep Hill Rod & Gun Club, Mount Cliff Rd., Hurleyville, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information, call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019