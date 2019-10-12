Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Resources
More Obituaries for Hampton Elwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hampton Richard Elwood Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hampton Richard Elwood Jr. Obituary
Hampton Richard Elwood, Jr.
January 31, 1940 - October 7, 2019
Mountaindale, NY
Hampton Richard Elwood, Jr., passed away on Monday, October 07, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Hampton Richard Elwood Sr. and Edith Sarah Newell, born on January 31, 1940, in Cornwall, NY.
He was predeceased by three sisters: Dolores, Jean, and Helen.
Hampton was raised by his Aunt Mildred, whom he adored, and Uncle Russell Newell and his eight cousins (siblings) in New City, NY before moving to Mountaindale, NY in the late 1970s. He was a career landscaper who also owned and trained harness racehorses at Monticello Raceway. He was a lifelong farmer who was happiest taking care of and spending time with his animals. He will be fondly remembered for his love of vanilla ice cream.
He is survived by numerous cousins including Emma Hamilton (Donald) of Grahamsville, NY; along with their children whom he treated as his own: Donald (Cherie) Hamilton of Grahamsville, NY, Theresa (Terence) Grafmuller of Woodbourne, NY, Tina (Joe) Hamilton of Napanoch, NY, Bonnie (Sam) Hamilton of Liberty, NY and predeceased by Timothy Hamilton.
Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sheep Hill Rod & Gun Club, Mount Cliff Rd., Hurleyville, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information, call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hampton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now