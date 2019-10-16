|
|
Hank Harfield
May 7, 1947 - October 15, 2019
Middletown, NY
Hank Harfield, a longtime resident of the area, died after a long illness at Orange Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was 72.
The son of Abe and Martha Klein Harfield, he was born on May 7, 1947 in Queens, NY. He worked for many years as a accountant in White Plains and when he came to Middletown, he worked at Syndicate 500 as a cabdriver. He married Michele Deppe on December 10, 2006 in Middletown, NY.
Hank was a go-getter. He loved taking care of bills, gardening and traveling with Michele. He had a gift for joke delivery and we all enjoyed his sense of humor.
He is survived by his devoted wife and nurse, Michele, at home; his three stepchildren, Donna in Omaha, NB, Anthony in Pennsylvania and Elizabeth Collica in the Bronx and many friends.
He was predeceased by his sister and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY, 10940. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm on Saturday.
Arrangements are entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019