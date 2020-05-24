Hanna (Turkel) Klein

May 7, 2020

South Florida formerly of Liberty, NY

Hanna (Turkel) Klein, 79, formerly of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from natural causes. She was born in Albany, NY, the daughter of Rosa and Hugo Turkel and had lived 45 years in Liberty while alternating between Liberty and South Florida the last 20 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Walter Klein; her son, Roy Klein and his wife, Anna and son, Gordon of Sudbury, MA; her daughter, Sharon Kelley and her husband, Justin and daughter, Harper of Northborough, MA; her grandchildren, Abby and Rachel of Orlando, FL; her sister, Anne Gurland of New York; and many adoring sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her cherished son, Howard Klein of Orlando, FL.

Hanna worked as a bookkeeper at Grossingers before transitioning to her 20-year career as a social worker with the Sullivan County Child Protective Services.

Hanna's first love was family, and she put family above all else. She was always in contact with all her friends and family. She and Walter enjoyed traveling, including taking annual Caribbean cruises with their friends. She was an active member of Congregation Ahavath Israel, a longtime board member of the Sisterhood, and a lifetime Hadassah member. She continued to have many lifelong friends she made from the community.

Hanna was laid to rest in a private service held at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.



