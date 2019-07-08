|
|
Hannelore Enghard
August 12, 1928 - July 7, 2019
Monroe, NY
Hannelore Enghard of Monroe, NY (formerly of Corona, Queens, NY) passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.
Born in Kiel, Germany on August 12, 1928 to Frederick and Anne Kerschus who predeceased her.
Hannelore is survived by her children: Margret Dieterle and her husband, Roy, daughter, Karen and son, Rudolf. As Omi (Grandmother), she leaves behind eight loving grandchildren: Kyle, Matthew, Jonas, Katrina, Dyan, Mikayla, Derek and David. Hannelore also leaves behind a brother, Ernst Kerschus and his wife, Christa and a sister-in-law, Dina; an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and very close friends throughout the United States and Germany. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolf and a brother, Kurt Kerschus.
Hannelore and her husband, Rudolf relocated their family from Corona, in Queens, NY to Monroe in 1965, to a home they built with their own hands with help from close friends. She loved working in her rock garden and vegetable gardens. She loved taking care of her children and driving them to their activities.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 10 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A memorial graveside service will be on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.
Memorial donations may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Arrangements were made by at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019