Harold "Barney" Barnard
October 9, 1925 - June 5, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, World War II Vet and friend to all he met, Harold C. Barnard, affectionately known as "Barney", passed away June 5, 2020 at Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility, Liberty, NY after a short illness. He was 94.
Barney was born on October 9, 1925 in Afton, NY to Earl Barnard and Zelda Pendell Barnard (Leonard). At the age of 11, following the death of his father, Barney was forced to leave his family home to work on several farms. He often said that he was the original foster child as this work became his way of life. Much of his work ethic and character can be traced back to those years of hard labor at such a young age.
Barney met and married Kathleen "Pete" Johnson in 1952; they were married for 61 years and had four children: Jody McGraw (David), Nancy Slonaker (David), Charles Barnard (Adele), and Ellen Barnard. He had nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Barney was a jack-of-all-trades. After graduating high school, he entered the Navy Air Force where he served as an aviation radio man and trainer of military personnel. After serving his country, he worked several jobs including owning and driving his own tractor trailer, hauling vehicles from Michigan to New York, driving bus, selling cars, and managing air traffic control at Idlewild Airport. He retired from a long-time career at Deyo Lumber in Ellenville, where he had risen from yardsman to President of the company. Barney, the industrious man he was, built two homes for his family and was still installing replacement windows in buildings well into his 80s. He was a dedicated member of the Ellenville Reformed Church, Shawangunk Country Club, and Beaver Dam Club for several years. In his early years, Barney enjoyed flying his airplanes. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, and late in life he enjoyed socializing at the diner, visiting friends, and a good game of BINGO at the Shawangunk Senior Center in Napanoch.
Barney is predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen, his sister, Barbara Sherwood, and his brother, Richard Barnard.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Fantinekill Cemetery in Ellenville, NY. Social distancing guidelines will be in place; all are asked to maintain appropriate space apart and facemasks are required. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barney's name to the Ellenville Reformed Church, 188 Canal Street, Ellenville, NY 12428 (845-647-4130) or the Shawangunk Senior Center, 70 Main Street, Napanoch, NY 12458 (845-647-3902).
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
October 9, 1925 - June 5, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, World War II Vet and friend to all he met, Harold C. Barnard, affectionately known as "Barney", passed away June 5, 2020 at Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility, Liberty, NY after a short illness. He was 94.
Barney was born on October 9, 1925 in Afton, NY to Earl Barnard and Zelda Pendell Barnard (Leonard). At the age of 11, following the death of his father, Barney was forced to leave his family home to work on several farms. He often said that he was the original foster child as this work became his way of life. Much of his work ethic and character can be traced back to those years of hard labor at such a young age.
Barney met and married Kathleen "Pete" Johnson in 1952; they were married for 61 years and had four children: Jody McGraw (David), Nancy Slonaker (David), Charles Barnard (Adele), and Ellen Barnard. He had nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Barney was a jack-of-all-trades. After graduating high school, he entered the Navy Air Force where he served as an aviation radio man and trainer of military personnel. After serving his country, he worked several jobs including owning and driving his own tractor trailer, hauling vehicles from Michigan to New York, driving bus, selling cars, and managing air traffic control at Idlewild Airport. He retired from a long-time career at Deyo Lumber in Ellenville, where he had risen from yardsman to President of the company. Barney, the industrious man he was, built two homes for his family and was still installing replacement windows in buildings well into his 80s. He was a dedicated member of the Ellenville Reformed Church, Shawangunk Country Club, and Beaver Dam Club for several years. In his early years, Barney enjoyed flying his airplanes. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, and late in life he enjoyed socializing at the diner, visiting friends, and a good game of BINGO at the Shawangunk Senior Center in Napanoch.
Barney is predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen, his sister, Barbara Sherwood, and his brother, Richard Barnard.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Fantinekill Cemetery in Ellenville, NY. Social distancing guidelines will be in place; all are asked to maintain appropriate space apart and facemasks are required. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barney's name to the Ellenville Reformed Church, 188 Canal Street, Ellenville, NY 12428 (845-647-4130) or the Shawangunk Senior Center, 70 Main Street, Napanoch, NY 12458 (845-647-3902).
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.