Harold Brown

August 10, 1932 - November 21, 2020

Highland Falls, NY

Harold Brown, of Highland Falls, NY, entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2020.

Harold was born in Avon Park, Florida on August 10, 1932, to Myrtle Lee Brown and Frederick Myers. He was raised by his stepfather Elmo Brown.

Harold was drafted in the Army in 1953 and served honorably until 1958. After retiring from the military Harold became employed with the West Point Engineers Roads and Grounds Department where he remained until 1988. Upon leaving that position he became employed with the Montgomery School District.

Having a passion for service, Harold enjoyed serving his family, his church, and community. He served in the Chancellor Choir at the A.M.E. Zion Church in Highland Falls, as well as, serving on the church Trustee Board. He was President of the Afro-American Men's Club.

From 1993-2015, Harold was appointed to the Highland Falls Village Board of Trustees. He also served on the following committees: Executive Board of the NAACP in Newburgh/Highland Falls Branch; Blacks in Government; the Joint Recreation Commission of Highland Falls and Fort Montgomery; Highland Falls Auxiliary Police; Town of Highlands Democratic Committee, as well as, Judge Advocate of the American Legion, Post #633.

One of Harold's highest honors bestowed on him was the changing of School Lane to Harold Brown Lane, which was the street he resided on. Harold exemplified a life well lived.

Harold is survived by his wife Reagis of 69 years, six children; Carol of San Francisco, CA, Lemuel (Maria) of Miami Fla, Kurt (Deborah) Nipomo, CA, Dwan of Columbus GA, Rodney (Benita), Highland Falls, NY, and Tanya (David) of Fayetteville, GA; Harold has 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Enoch (Norma) from Highland Falls, Kelly (Alfreda), Ulysses, and Sue, all from Avon Park, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Brown will have a Walk-Through 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. John AME Zion Church, 5 Muller Ave., Highland Falls, NY. Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at West Point Cemetery, West Point, NY w/Full Military Honors. Professional services entrusted Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



