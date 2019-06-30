|
Harold Cleve Grimm
June 1, 1939 - June 27, 2019
Cross Keys, PA
Harold Cleve Grimm, 80, recently of Cross Keys, PA, passed away on June 27, 2019. He was born in Uniontown, PA on June 1, 1939 to parents, Clarence Harold and Sarah Belle Harper Grimm.
He is survived by wife, Patricia; daughters, Sharon Grimm (Stacey), and Karolyn Jenkins (Thomas); grandchildren, Laura and David; sisters, Marjorie Humphrey and Virginia Prouty (George); brother, Richard Grimm; and his aunt Betty Casterwiler; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents; his uncles: Sam, Bill, Charles, and Harry; his brothers-in-law, Dick and Sonny, and his sisters-in-law, Leslie and Jo Ann.
Harold graduated from Juniata College and received a master's degree from SUNY Potsdam Teachers College. He taught Social Studies at Goshen High School (NY) for 34 years until retiring in 1995.
Fond of golf, travel, food, gardening, square dancing, learning and teaching, he had many good friends with whom he enjoyed talking and joking. A little known fact of which he was particularly proud was that he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1956.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5th at Skirpan Funeral Home Inc., 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 11:30. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, 132 Twin Hills Road, Brier Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a in his honor. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019