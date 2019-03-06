|
|
Harold E. Madison
April 22, 1935 - March 6, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Harold E. Madison, of Livingston Manor, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was 83.
He was the son of the late Merritt A. Madison and Isabelle Will, born on April 22, 1935 in Livingston Manor, NY.
Harold had a long working career; he owned and operated both the Willowemoc Sport Shop and the Tree Hut. He also worked for a sign company, hanging signs for the State Highway Department and did work for the NYC Tunnel Development. He served the Town of Rockland for a total of 28 years in two positions; Constable and Judge.
In his free time he was an avid hunter, enjoyed stock car racing; he owned airplanes as well as race horses. He was awarded "King of the Hill Bowling" and Bocce Ball Champ. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dayton Madison whom he married on June 13, 1954; his children, Kirk Madison and his wife, Sarah, Lee Dalrymple and her husband, John, Lynn Cook and her husband, Jack, Kristi Romolo and her husband, Patrick; his grandchildren: Elliott, Noah and Leyna Madison, Lacy and Emily Dalrymple and Frank and James Cook; three great-grandchildren; as well as his special friend, Jerry McArthur. He is predeceased by brothers: Richard, Merritt and Robert; as well as his grandson, Ryan Romolo.
Donations in Harold's name can be made to the Livingston Manor Library or the Sullivan County SPCA.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 8th at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th at the Livingston Manor United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Orchard Street Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333/845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019