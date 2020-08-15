Harold E. Tartell
June 29, 1947 - August 13, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Harold E. Tartell of Newburgh, formerly of Milton, NY passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Montefiore Medical Center, Wakefield Campus in the Bronx, NY. He was 73. Harold was born in Newburgh, NY on June 29, 1947. He was the son of Edward Tartell and Mildred Longo Tartell (former owners of the Milton Pharmacy).
Harold graduated from the Marlboro High School, Class of 1965. He was a United States Coast Guard Veteran earning the rank of Quartermaster serving from 1966-1970, sometimes working on the Hudson River. Harold was a Custodian for the Marlboro Central School District. He worked formerly for Agway Petroleum of Milton. Harold dispatched tugboats for the Hudson River Pilots Association and also for Moran Towing.
Harold was a lifetime member and 25 year treasurer of the Milton Firehouse Engine Company. Harold was a first responder for the 1974 Poughkeepsie Railroad Bridge Fire. He was a train enthusiast (NY Susquehanna & Western) also (Ontario & Western Railway). He was a tugboat enthusiast and co-author of TugboatInformation.com
. He was an amateur radio licensed operator, member of OCARC and MBARC Beacon Ham Club - call sign (KC2WAS), American Heart Association CPR Heart Saver. He was an usher at County Players, Wappingers Falls, NY and a diehard music enthusiast.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan and wife, Samantha Tartell of Milton, NY and daughter, Kerry Tartell of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Anthony and Victoria and longtime companion of 17 years, Virginia "Ginny" Upton.
Cremation will be private and a future graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatfuneralservice.com