Harold Edward Russell, Jr.
July 18, 1948 - March 30, 2019
Bethel, NY
Harold Edward Russell Jr. of Bethel NY passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. He was 70 years old.
He was born on July 18, 1948 in Sussex, NJ to the late Harold E. Russell, Sr. and Katherine M. Smith.
Originally from New Jersey and a lifelong dairy farmer, Harold and his wife Lynn have owned and operated Russell's Dairy Farm in Bethel since 1976. Harold was a family man and committed to his community. He served on the Town Board as both a member and Supervisor, and the Planning Board. He served on the Jeffersonville-Youngsville School Board of Education, the Sullivan County Farm Bureau, Sullivan County Soil & Water Conservation, Sullivan County Land Protection Board, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Farm Credit Financial Board and the Sullivan County Farmers Home Administration. Harold always said and followed through with what he felt was right and best and he could defend his views with values. He raised his children to be confident and strong in all that they do. He taught his grandchildren kindness and love, with his teasing nature. He was so proud of each one of them. The best part of his retirement was the time he spent on the sidelines and bleachers at their games, or watching them graduate and grow.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn, who he was happily married to for 49 years. He was blessed with a beautiful family: his son, Harold "Boomer" and his wife, Karen and their daughters: Katie, Maggie and Regan; daughter, Wendy Kraack her husband, Jason and their children: Derek, Stefanie, and Morgan; and his daughter, Jamie Gallo, her husband, Dan and their children: Kristen, Ethan and Macie. Anyone who knew Harold, knew his values and beliefs which will live on in his wife, children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 State Route 55, Kauneonga Lake. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel Republican Committee.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019