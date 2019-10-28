|
Harold "Hal" Haslam
February 10, 1931 - October 27, 2019
Sugar Loaf, NY
Harold E. Haslam "Hal", age 88, of Sugar Loaf, NY, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Harold was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in 1931 to the late Jane (Perry) and Walter Haslam. He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School and served four years in the U.S. Air Force, one year in Korea during the Korean War.
Hal enjoyed singing; he sang with the Sugar Loaf Methodist Church choir and for 13 years with the Hambletonian Barbershop Chorus and 20 years with the Pennyloafers Band. He was an active member of the Gideons International. He was employed by the NYS Thruway Authority for 25 years.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Virginia, his wife of 52 years and his brother, Walter and his wife, Muriel. He is survived by his daughter, Terri and grandson, Jack Haslam of Sugar Loaf; sister, Marion Erdal and her husband, Rasmus of Ft. Collins, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church. Private interment will be in Orange County Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 95, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019