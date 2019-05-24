|
Harold Horowitz
February 1, 1927 - May 22, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Harold Horowitz, a retired area farmer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. He was 92. The son of the late Morris and Beckie Meyer Horowitz, Harold was born on February 1, 1927 in New York City.
Harold served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in the Panama Canal. After service, he returned to Woodridge to run the family farm for a number of years. Harold also worked at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility as a civilian on the farm. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans and of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include his brother, Abraham Horowitz; 14 nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews; five great great-nieces and nephews.
Harold was pre-deceased by his sister, Freida Horowitz Streigold.
A graveside funeral service will take place at Noon on Sunday, May 26th at the Congregation Ohave Shalom Synagogue Cemetery, Marsh Road, Glen Wild, NY with Rabbi Hillel Grossman officiating.
Memorial contributions in Harold's name may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/, Freedom Service Dogs of America https://freedomservicedogs.org/donate/ or to a Military/Veteran service organization of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 25, 2019