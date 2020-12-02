1/1
Harold J. Everitt
1957 - 2020
Harold J. Everitt
March 11, 1957 - November 26, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Harold J. Everitt, age 63 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 11, 1957 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of John and Lucy Snyder Everitt.
Harold worked for Zitone Construction Co. in Montague, New Jersey.
He is survived by his son, Harold "Bucky" Everitt of Greeley, Pennsylvania; his brother, John Everitt of Montague, New Jersey; and his very dear friends, Jerry and Diane Hendershot of Port Jervis.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
