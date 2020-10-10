Harold J. Schrader
February 16, 1939 - October 8, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Harold J Schrader peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 8, 2020. He was 81 years old.
He is predeceased by his mother, Pearl Hyatt, his father, Pete Schrader, and his stepfather, Don Hyatt. He leaves behind a loving wife of 26 years, Joan Schrader; one sister Hazel Akerley; six step children; Lillian Ayala, Jim Kaufman, Philip Kaufman, Victoria Kaufman, Norman Silon, Scott Silon and their spouses; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Charlie.
Harold loved taking care of his wife, dog Charlie, coloring, and attending the Sunshine Adult Daycare. He loved hunting and building model cars. He touched the hearts of all that knew him and he will be sadly missed. Harold was a passionate caregiver who spent his life taking care of others. He earned his wings on Earth. Heaven has gained an angel.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of New York will be followed, face masks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com