Harold R. Hartz
January 4, 1938 - May 4, 2019
Salisbury Mills, NY
Harold R. Hartz of Salisbury Mills, NY passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was 81 years old.
Harold was born on January 4, 1938 to the late Harold Edward and Jennie Emma (Haight) Hartz in Campbell Hall, NY. Harold was a proud Navy Veteran who honorably served from 1956-1960. He then worked for many years as a Printer for Goshen Litho. He also worked for the Washingtonville School District as a Custodian at Taft Elementary School. In retirement he also worked as a Crossing Guard and was known as the "Candy Man". He was a beloved father, grandfather and friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Harold is survived by his beloved children, Leo T. Hartz, Sr. and his wife, Patricia and daughter, Theresa Powell. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family asks in lieu of any flowers that donations can be made in Harold's honor to Hospice Of Orange & Sullivan County at www.hospiceoforange.com
Services will be Private.
Arrangements under the direction of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, Washingtonville, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019