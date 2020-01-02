|
Harold Robert Cicio
August 24, 1927 - December 31, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Harold Robert Cicio of Woodridge passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was 92. He was the son of Benjamin "Benny" and Emma (Howe) Cicio, born on August 24, 1927 in Downsville, NY.
Harold attended Downsville Central School where he played baseball, basketball and football. While in high school he also worked for the Frazer Ice Company in Liberty, NY. When he was 17 he joined the U.S. Navy. In 1952 he went to work for Intercounty Farmers Cooperative, Inc. until he thought it was time to go into his own trucking business around 1965. He ran Cicio Trucking until 2012.
After his retirement he began spending more time in the kitchen baking and cooking. He was an honest man, whose handshake was his bond. He had a great sense of humor with a smile that not only lit up his face, but lit up the whole room. He loved his family and was known to have a very generous heart that knew no bounds and that touched many other hearts and he was always fair. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend; he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children: Natalie Churak and her husband, Alex, Judy Clark and her husband, Charlie; son-in-law, Arthur Salomon; grandchildren: Paula Marie Lalor and her husband, Michael, Lauren Gabriel and Michael Salomon; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Malorie; many nieces and nephews; as well as many friends. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Mary Kopatz Cicio; his daughter, Kim Salomon and son, Alex Cousinin; his parents, Benny and Emma; and sister, Edith.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Louise Cross for taking such good care of Harold.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Luna Organization Cemetery, Glen Wild, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020