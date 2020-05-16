Harold Thomas Paugh Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Thomas Paugh, Jr.
May 15, 2020
Haverstraw, NY — Formerly of Unionville, NY
Harold Thomas Paugh, Jr., 75 years old, formerly of Unionville, NY passed away after a brief illness on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born to Harold T. Paugh, Sr. and Adele Wollmacher in Middletown, NY, Harold had been a longtime resident of the Orange County area.
Harold worked as a machine operator for American Silk Label in Unionville, NY for 26 years before retiring. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things. Harold was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Scapular RC Church in Unionville, NY.
Survivors include sisters: Diane Smith of Montgomery, NY and Sue Brown of Unionville, NY. He was cherished by niece, Mary-Anne Lingard of Montgomery, NY, and nephews: Richard Smith of Montgomery, NY, Dean Paugh of Oneida, NY and Todd Paugh of Orlando, FL, along with several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Harold is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Albert "Buddy" Paugh (2006).
Due to government restrictions, graveside services will be private at Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ. Memorial gifts to the Lenape Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 641, Unionville, NY 10988 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved