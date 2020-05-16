Harold Thomas Paugh, Jr.
May 15, 2020
Haverstraw, NY — Formerly of Unionville, NY
Harold Thomas Paugh, Jr., 75 years old, formerly of Unionville, NY passed away after a brief illness on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born to Harold T. Paugh, Sr. and Adele Wollmacher in Middletown, NY, Harold had been a longtime resident of the Orange County area.
Harold worked as a machine operator for American Silk Label in Unionville, NY for 26 years before retiring. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things. Harold was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Scapular RC Church in Unionville, NY.
Survivors include sisters: Diane Smith of Montgomery, NY and Sue Brown of Unionville, NY. He was cherished by niece, Mary-Anne Lingard of Montgomery, NY, and nephews: Richard Smith of Montgomery, NY, Dean Paugh of Oneida, NY and Todd Paugh of Orlando, FL, along with several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Harold is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Albert "Buddy" Paugh (2006).
Due to government restrictions, graveside services will be private at Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ. Memorial gifts to the Lenape Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 641, Unionville, NY 10988 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.