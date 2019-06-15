|
Harold Warren Berkowitz, age 95, of Monroe, NY, retired owner of Midland Tackle Co., in Sloatsburg, NY, passed away June 13, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He was 95.
The son of the late Bernard "Ben" Berkowitz and Anne Perlman Berkowitz, he was born in New York City on January 1, 1924.
For 33 years, he owned Midland Tackle Co., in Sloatsburg, a mail order/retail store. He was an avid fisherman and gardener, who loved to grow orchids.
Harold was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include: his wife, Shirley of Monroe; two daughters, Ellen Berkowitz Makow and her husband, Steven of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Amy Berkowitz of Goshen, NY and two grandchildren, Rianna and Carson Makow. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and cousins.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17 at King David Memorial Gardens, 101 Mill St., Putnam Valley, NY 10579. Shiva will be private.
Donations may be made to the , 800-AHA-USA1 or heart.org or the Mid-Hudson Orchid Society, 6 Old Temple Hill Road, Unit 91, Vails Gate, NY 12584-7506.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019
