Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Hartsdale, NY
View Map
Harold Zeman


1950 - 2020
Harold Zeman Obituary
Harold Zeman
February 21, 1950 - February 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Harold Zeman of Middletown, the retired owner of Middletown Locksmith and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on February 28, 2020 at his son's home in Middletown. He was 70.
The son of the late Victor and Muriel Zeman, he was born on February 21, 1950 in Goshen, NY.
As a child her grew up on Lake Guymard, where he spent most of his time swimming, fishing and Ice Skating. Harold raced stock cars at Orange County Speedway and loved fast cars and was proud of his muscle car. He enjoyed scuba diving and was into 50's music.
Survivors include his children Craig Zeman and his wife Ekaterina, Thomas Reidy, Dan Reidy, Mike Reidy and his wife Erin, Helen Henderson and her husband Dave, and Eileen Brennan. His sister Carol Hinkel and his grandchildren Izabelle and Elizabeth. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter Theresa Reidy.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday March 6th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, N.Y. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th in Ferncliff Cemetery Hartsdale, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
