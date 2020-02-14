Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Chapel
433 S. Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet A. Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet A. Burton Obituary
Harriet A. Burton
February 13, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Harriet A. Burton, affectionately known as "Beebee" by her grandchildren, of Newburgh, NY passed away on February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Charles E. and Margaret Thorn Hergenhan Sr., she was born in White Plains, NY.
Harriet worked as a teacher's assistant for Primary Learning Experience in New Windsor, NY. She will be dearly missed.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Dr. Patel and staff for their care and support.
Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Robert M. Burton, at home; son, Matthew Burton and his wife, Andrea, of NJ; daughter, Michelle Gulla and her husband, Andrea, of MA; brother, Robert Hergenhan of Ilion, NY; sister-in-law, Mary Hergenhan of Walden, NY; grandchildren, Michael Burton, Logan Burton, Nicholas Gulla, and Elizabeth Gulla; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Harriet was predeceased by her brothers, Michael Hergenhan and Charles Hergenhan.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17th at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, 433 S. Plank Rd. Newburgh, NY 12550. Burial will follow in Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harriet's memory to or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -