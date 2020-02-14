|
Harriet A. Burton
February 13, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Harriet A. Burton, affectionately known as "Beebee" by her grandchildren, of Newburgh, NY passed away on February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Charles E. and Margaret Thorn Hergenhan Sr., she was born in White Plains, NY.
Harriet worked as a teacher's assistant for Primary Learning Experience in New Windsor, NY. She will be dearly missed.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Dr. Patel and staff for their care and support.
Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Robert M. Burton, at home; son, Matthew Burton and his wife, Andrea, of NJ; daughter, Michelle Gulla and her husband, Andrea, of MA; brother, Robert Hergenhan of Ilion, NY; sister-in-law, Mary Hergenhan of Walden, NY; grandchildren, Michael Burton, Logan Burton, Nicholas Gulla, and Elizabeth Gulla; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Harriet was predeceased by her brothers, Michael Hergenhan and Charles Hergenhan.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17th at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, 433 S. Plank Rd. Newburgh, NY 12550. Burial will follow in Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harriet's memory to or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020