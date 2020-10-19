HARRIET BLOOM
April 10, 1928 - October 17, 2020
Stamford, CT formerly Middletown, NY
Harriet Bloom, a 7 year resident of Stamford, CT and former longtime resident of Middletown, NY, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home in Stamford, CT. She was 92 years of age.
The daughter of the late Philip and Emma Hirsch Pollets, she was born on April 10, 1928 in Middletown, NY.
Harriet was formerly employed as a biologist for Pfizer in New York City.
She was a member of Temple Sinai, the Sisterhood of Temple Sinai and Hadassah. Harriet was a former board member of the Orange County Cerebral Palsy Association, now known as Inspire. She was an avid bridge player and tennis player and enjoyed traveling around the world.
Survivors include her children, David A. Bloom and his wife, Sue of Kentfield, CA, Ellen Bloom Miller of Hatfield, MA and Martha Bloom Weinstein and her husband, Gary of Greenbrae, CA; her grandchildren, Alex, Dana, Harris & Haley; her great-grandchildren, Joseph & Leo; her sisters, Lila Green of Middletown and Sue Nager of New York City; several nieces & nephews. Harriet was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Hubert I. Bloom.
Graveside services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, (today) October 20th at the Temple Sinai Cemetery, Route 302, Circleville, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Harriet's name may be made to Inspire, 2 Fletcher St., Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com