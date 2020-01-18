|
Harriet "Betty" E. Marchulitis
August 26, 1929 - January 6, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Harriet "Betty" Elizabeth Marchulitis, 90, a retired Civil Servant for the New Rochelle Board of Education, New Rochelle, NY and a twenty-year resident of the area, entered eternal rest on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing Home, Montgomery.
The daughter of the late William Grynewich, Betty was born on Monday, August 26, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY.
Betty was a graduate of Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn, NY.
She was the beloved Mom to Christine Marchulitis and Betty's loving Dog, Henri.
Cremation will take place privately and a Celebration of Life will be at a future date. As a tribute to Betty, memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to either: St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325; or to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020