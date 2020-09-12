Harriet Gottlieb
December 9, 1933 - September 11, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
Harriet Gottlieb died peacefully at home on her husband Marty's birthday, Friday September 11, 2020. The daughter of Lillie and Joe Sarowitz, she was born in the Bronx on December 9, 1933.
Harriet spent her summers in The Gottlieb Bungalow Colony in Rock Hill where she met and married the love of her life, Marty Gottlieb. While raising her family and helping out in the family business, the Rock Hill Trading Post, with her husband and his brother Howie, she also became a Den Mother for Troop 101 Cub Scouts.
In addition to all her responsibilities and raising her family, she joined B'nai B'rith Women (BBW) and sat on the Board of the North East region and was fund raising chairman of the region. She also became President of the Monticello Chapter of Jewish Women International (formerly BBW) and held that position for over 25 years.
Never one to sit idle, she was always raising funds for various groups; The March of Dimes, running a Beautiful Baby Contest, Temple Sholom, where she put on "The More Guts Than Talent Show," and the Rock Hill Fire Department and St. Peters Church.
Her major fund raiser for 25 years, was running an annual summer luncheon and fashion show to benefit the JWI Children's Home in Israel. Locally, during her tenure as President, she facilitated as Moderator of a Domestic Violence Forum at the Jewish Community Center in Monticello. She Played the Piano and Sang regularly at many of the local nursing homes alongside her dearest lifelong friend, Sylvia Schwartz. Harriet will lovingly be remembered by her family and friends for her sumptuous holiday dinners, which always included homemade cakes and cookies. She always remembered family and friends birthdays and anniversaries and dearly loved her family including her surrogate daughter, Krissy Walsh.
Harriet was predeceased by her parents, Lillie and Joe Sarowitz; her brother, David Sarowitz; and her husband, Martin "Marty" Gottlieb. She is survived by her sons: Steven Gottlieb (Susan), Gary Gottlieb (Allison), daughter: Laura Carnell (Jimmy); grandchildren: Hayden and Lillie Carnell, Ryan and Logan Gottlieb, Matthew Gottlieb (Derryl); great-grandchildren: Madeline, Charlotte and Graham Gottlieb; brothers- in-law: Howie Gottlieb (Marilyn), Leon Gottlieb (Ronda): many nieces, nephews, friends and her devoted Caregiver: Marleen Harrison and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Memory of Harriet to the Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 116, Rock Hill, NY 12775; Temple Sholom, P.O. Box 664, Monticello, NY 12701; Jewish Women International,1129 20th St. NW, Suite 801 Washington, DC 20036; or charity of your choice
