Harriet "Marie" Jones
July 16, 1923 - April 18, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Marie Jones, 96 of Montgomery, New York, died April 18, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Marie was born on July 16, 1923 in Westerville, Ohio. The daughter of Fred and Harriett Buck.
Marie graduated from Westerville High School in 1941, then attended and graduated from Bliss College.
Marie Buck and Harness Racing Hall of Famer Hal Jones, were married in 1950, a union that lasted 65 years, until his passing in 2015.
Marie and Hal started out working at Mac Dot Farm in Westerville, Ohio. Then from 1951 to 1969, they managed Pickwick Farms in Bucyrus, Ohio for USTA President Walter Michael. Marie was the farm secretary, while also raising their two boys, Mike and Steve.
Hal built Blue Chip Farms for the Kimelman family, then managed Hanover Shoe Farm and Lana Lobell Farm of New Jersey, before purchasing their own farm in 1982.
Marie and Hal bought and developed Cameo Hills Farm in Montgomery, New York. Hal's horsemanship was important, but Marie's management of the finances gave them the ability to own and build their dream. That dream continues to this day, as Marie's son Steve, and his wife Kathy, and their two boys, Tyler and Jake continue the family legacy.
Marie's primary caregivers at the end of her life were her son Michael, and her granddaughter Ayden. She was very appreciative of them, and happy she was able to be at home, with family, her entire life.
Marie is survived by her sons, Michael and Steve; daughter in law, Kathy; and her sister, Rosie. Marie also had five grandchildren – Ayden, Matt, Auriel, Tyler and Jake, and great grandson, Emerson.
In lieu of flowers – contributions in her memory can be made to Goshen Historic Track, 44 Park Place, Goshen, New York. 10924.
Services will be private at the request of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020