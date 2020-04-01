Home

Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
139 Stage Road
Monroe, NY 10950
845-783-1811
Harriet Linda Cifuni


1954 - 2020
Harriet Linda Cifuni Obituary
Harriet Linda Cifuni
October 10, 1954 - March 26, 2020
Middletown, New York
The Cifuni and Call Family sadly announces the passing of Harriet Linda Cifuni on March 26, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 65.
Linda was born on October 10, 1954 in Suffern, NY to Ira and Elsie Call, one of five children. She worked as nursing assistant, and traveled with her husband from state to state as he working for various companies. Linda has always been a caregiver to assist in raising many nieces and nephews and most recently helping her niece care for her grand-nephews as she worked.
Linda was an avid lover of Elvis Presley. Linda also had a passion for animals, especially dogs. Linda's greatest joy was her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Frank Cifuni. She is also survived by two brothers, Ira Call and Richard Call as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothea Call and brother, James Call, Sr. Linda also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and other friends who loved her dearly.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date due to the crisis that is currently occurring in the United States. Cremation and arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn Funeral and Cremation Memorial Centers Inc., Monroe, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
