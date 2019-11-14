|
Harriet Renee Hill
August 6, 1955 - November 9, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Harriet Renee Hill, aka Aunt Harriet, a life-long resident of Newburgh, NY passed peacefully at home on November 9, 2019. She was 64 years old.
Harriet Is the daughter of the late Bessie and Edgar B. Walker, born on August 6, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA.
She married the love of her life, Willie E. Hill "Billy" on June 23, 1983 and was member of the New Hope Baptist Church. Harriet enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and cards, but most of all she loved her family. She always had an open door policy which led to her life-long gift of being a foster parent beginning in 1984, helping to raise over 70 children.
Harriet will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her entire family especially her children: William Hill, Tyrone Hill, Andre Hill, Tarsha Hill-Smith, Lashun Joseph, Mishawn Griffin, Syretta Hill and Anthony Hill; sisters, Monica Harris and Catherine Williams; brother, Steven Walker; 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers, Lawrence and Edward, daughter, Tamara Hill and best friend, Wilma Banks.
Memorial contributions can be made in Harriet's name to the Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh NY 12550. To send personal condolence to Harriet's family please send to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Rd. New Windsor NY 12553.
Mrs. Hill will repose from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, November 16 at New Hope Baptist Church, 20 Mill Street (Briggs Way), Newburgh, NY 12550. A Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m. at the church. Interment is at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019