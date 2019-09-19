Home

Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-7474
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
Burial
Following Services
Congregation Ansche Hurleyville Cemetery
Cemetery Road
Hurleyville, NY
1936 - 2019
Harriette Altman Obituary
Harriette Altman
February 13, 1936 - September 18, 2019
Goshen, NY
Harriette Altman, a resident of Goshen, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Glen Arden. She was 83. The daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie Freier, Harriette was born on February 13, 1936 in the Bronx.
Harriette retired to Tamarac, FL where she volunteered for the Paradisium Opera and worked part time for the Sun Sentinel and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation before returning to New York.
Harriette is survived by her daughter; Debra Strang; her son, David Altman and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren: Jillian, Lauren, Stephen, Ariel, Brianne and Chelsie; great-grandchildren: Stephen John (SJ), Bentley, Sophie, Samuel, Josie and a great-grandson expected, as well as her brother, Martin Freier and his wife, Meegan.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot at the Congregation Ansche Hurleyville Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Hurleyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at MSFocus.org in Memory of Harriette Altman.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
