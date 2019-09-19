|
Harriette Altman
February 13, 1936 - September 18, 2019
Goshen, NY
Harriette Altman, a resident of Goshen, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Glen Arden. She was 83. The daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie Freier, Harriette was born on February 13, 1936 in the Bronx.
Harriette retired to Tamarac, FL where she volunteered for the Paradisium Opera and worked part time for the Sun Sentinel and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation before returning to New York.
Harriette is survived by her daughter; Debra Strang; her son, David Altman and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren: Jillian, Lauren, Stephen, Ariel, Brianne and Chelsie; great-grandchildren: Stephen John (SJ), Bentley, Sophie, Samuel, Josie and a great-grandson expected, as well as her brother, Martin Freier and his wife, Meegan.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot at the Congregation Ansche Hurleyville Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Hurleyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at MSFocus.org in Memory of Harriette Altman.
