Harriette Hoag
February 2, 1934 - July 13, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Harriette Hoag, of Livingston Manor, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was 86.
She was the daughter of the late Floyd William Sarles and Jessie E. Loucks, born on February 2, 1934 in Livingston Manor.
Harriette worked as a Teacher's Aide for Livingston Manor Central School. She was incredibly involved in her local community, belonging to several organizations. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, the Livingston Manor Ambulance Corp, Order of the Eastern Star, Beagle Club and the Bowling League. In addition, she was a member of the Livingston Manor Senior Citizens as well as an active member of the Livingston Manor Methodist Church. When she was not busy at one of her organization meetings, she could often be found reading a book as she was an avid reader or baking up a batch of cookies. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her, she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by her children: Pamela Knapp, Kevin Hoag and Keith Hoag and his companion, Georgia Warshaw; grandchildren: Julie and Jeffrey Knapp and Brian Eskridge, Jessica Cruz and Daniel Dashe; great-grandchildren: Jaiden and Jayce Fenelle, Brooklyn and Jordan Cruz and Deric Young, Jr.; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, William Hoag; her son-in-law, Howard Knapp; and the father of her children and her long-time friend John Harvey "Jack" Hoag.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Orchard Street Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
