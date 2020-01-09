|
Harris A. Madnick
August 14, 1930 - January 8, 2020
Chestnut Ridge, NY, Formerly of Monticello, NY
Harris Madnick, a long-time area resident, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 89. The son of the late Herman and Dorothy Lowe Madnick, Harris was born on August 14, 1930 in South Fallsburg.
He worked for many years in the liquor industry and was a long time member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his three children: Charline Madnick, Jason Madnick and Harlan Madnick; and his sister; Lenore Weinstein.
Harris was predeceased by his brother; Wallace Madnick.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. Burial will immediately follow at the Temple Sholom Synagogue Cemetery, South Woods Road, Monticello.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020