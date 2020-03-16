|
Harry A. "Hank" Fatt
April 17, 1947 - March 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Harry Fatt, 72, lovingly known to family as Grampy, Hank, or Hankie Poo, gained his wings on March 15, 2020. He was the oldest of three brothers, and was completely in love with his wife of almost 48 years, Cheryl.
Harry was a devoted fireman of Vails Gate Fire Company, wearing many hats including president. The family will forever hold dear to their hearts the memories of all the family vacations to Cape May, Wildwood, NJ, Florida, Vermont, Connecticut, Boston, MA, and his most favorite of all, Graceland in Memphis, TN. Harry loved all things Elvis Presley. He was a diehard Yankees and Giants fan, and loved listening to oldies and country music. He loved watching sitcoms and eating raisin clusters from Commodore. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and he was proud of them all. He was our personal meteorologist and our schedule keeper, and we will miss him tremendously.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cheryl; his son, Michael Fatt and his wife Hope of Newburgh; and his grandchildren: Kayla Anne, Emma Rose, Allison Jade, and Aiden Robert Fatt, all of Newburgh. He was predeceased by his parents, Aaron and Evelyn (Canty) Fatt, and his brothers, Dennis and William "Bill" Fatt.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Family and friends will gather at 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home for a procession to Cedar Hill Cemetery for burial.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to at . To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020