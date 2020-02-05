|
|
Biccum—Harry, 87, of Cleveland, Tx died on February 1, 2020 Peacefully at home. Harry will be cremated and his remains will be transported back to the Port Jervis area were the majority of his family lives. He was a proud Amy veteran and Civil Air Patrol member. He is survived by seven children, numerous siblings, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Rest in peace dad.
Into the fray one more time, The last good fight I'll know,
Live and die today, Live and die today.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020