Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Biccum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Biccum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Biccum Obituary
Harry Biccum
February 1, 2020
Cleveland, TX
Harry will be cremated and his remains will be transported back to the Port Jervis area were the majority of his family lives.
He was a proud Amy veteran and Civil Air Patrol member. He is survived by seven children, numerous siblings, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Rest in peace dad.
Into the fray one more time,
The last good fight I'll know,
Live and die today, Live and die today.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -