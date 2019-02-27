|
Harry C. Welch, Jr.
June 11, 1931 - February 23, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Harry C. Welch, Jr., age 87 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of the late Harry C. Welch, Sr. and Lucy Traver.
Harry proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a repair man in the Oil Industry in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Harry is survived by his wife, Carolyn L. Sickles Welch at home; his son, Harry C. Welch, III and wife, Rose of Hyde Park, NY; his step-son, Robert Harbeck and his wife, Nicole of Milford, PA; his step-daughter, Heather Powers and husband, David of Poughkeepsie, NY; six grandchildren: Willow Welch, Camron and Nathan Harbeck, Adrianna, Deanna, and Julianna Powers. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Hummel and his brother, Robert Welch.
Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019