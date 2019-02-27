Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry C. Welch Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry C. Welch Jr. Obituary
Harry C. Welch, Jr.
June 11, 1931 - February 23, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Harry C. Welch, Jr., age 87 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of the late Harry C. Welch, Sr. and Lucy Traver.
Harry proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a repair man in the Oil Industry in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Harry is survived by his wife, Carolyn L. Sickles Welch at home; his son, Harry C. Welch, III and wife, Rose of Hyde Park, NY; his step-son, Robert Harbeck and his wife, Nicole of Milford, PA; his step-daughter, Heather Powers and husband, David of Poughkeepsie, NY; six grandchildren: Willow Welch, Camron and Nathan Harbeck, Adrianna, Deanna, and Julianna Powers. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Hummel and his brother, Robert Welch.
Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now