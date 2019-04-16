|
|
Harry David Conklin
August 13, 1951 - April 14, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Harry David Conklin of Napanoch, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Ellenville Regional Hospital. He was 67 years old. Harry was born on August 13, 1951 in Ellenville; the son of the late Melvin and Sarah (Towne) Conklin.
Harry was a jack of all trades. He was always tinkering whether it was working on cars or building something.
He married Beatrice (Kinch) Conklin on November 25, 1978. She passed away in 2011.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Harry was predeceased by his son, Wilson Cyr; his brother, Edward McFarland and his sisters, Alice Ealston and Margaret Rider.
Surviving are his children: Pat, Bonnie and Danny Cyr and Honey Sue; his sisters, Elizabeth Startup and Susan Conklin; grandchildren:Thomas Miller, Kevin Cyr and Alex Cyr; great-grandson, Dominic; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday, April 19th with a Celebration of his life beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com 845-647-4343.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019