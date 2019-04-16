Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loucks Funeral Home Inc
79 N Main St
Ellenville, NY 12428
(845) 647-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry David Conklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry David Conklin Obituary
Harry David Conklin
August 13, 1951 - April 14, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Harry David Conklin of Napanoch, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Ellenville Regional Hospital. He was 67 years old. Harry was born on August 13, 1951 in Ellenville; the son of the late Melvin and Sarah (Towne) Conklin.
Harry was a jack of all trades. He was always tinkering whether it was working on cars or building something.
He married Beatrice (Kinch) Conklin on November 25, 1978. She passed away in 2011.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Harry was predeceased by his son, Wilson Cyr; his brother, Edward McFarland and his sisters, Alice Ealston and Margaret Rider.
Surviving are his children: Pat, Bonnie and Danny Cyr and Honey Sue; his sisters, Elizabeth Startup and Susan Conklin; grandchildren:Thomas Miller, Kevin Cyr and Alex Cyr; great-grandson, Dominic; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday, April 19th with a Celebration of his life beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com 845-647-4343.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now