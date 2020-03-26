|
Harry E. McComb
July 30, 1925 - March 25, 2020
Cragsmoor, NY
Harry E. McCombs of Cragsmoor, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was 94 years old. Harry was born on July 30, 1925 in Ellenville, NY; he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Dunn) McCombs.
Mr. McCombs served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1945. Harry was a retired mechanic of Woodbourne Correctional Facility. He will be sadly missed.
Harry is survived by his daughter-in-law, June McCombs of Cragsmoor; grandchildren, Marcia McCombs of Pine Bush and Scott McCombs and his wife, Radmila of Indiana; three great-grandsons: Kory, Landon and Gavin; his brother, James McCombs and his sister, Kathleen Depuy.
Harry was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Marl McCombs and his son, Michael McCombs.
Funeral Services and burial will be held privately due to the worlds crisis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's name to the Walden Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the guidance Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville; personal condolences can be left for Harry's family at www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020