Harry E. Steinhilber
December 1, 1940 - November 27, 2019
Phillipsport, NY
Harry E. Steinhilber of Phillipsport, NY passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Phillipsport. He was 78.
The son of the late Charles and Florence Stanley Steinhilber, he was born December 1, 1940 in Kingston, NY.
Harry worked as a machinist for AMPAC in Walden, NY.
He was the widower of Linda K. Steinhilber. Survivors include his two daughters, Tina Marrocco and husband, Dominick and Sandra Turner; two sons, Harry E. Steinhilber and wife, Alicia
and Charles Steinhilber and wife, Stephanie; nine grandchildren: Niko, Travis, Tyler, Justine, John, Briana, Jeremiah, Jenna, and Jordan; one great-granddaughter, Lydia; sister, Judy Wood; two brothers, Kenneth and George "Buddy"; nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Gloria Veve and brothers, Roy Steinhilber and Ronnie Poucher; son-in-law, Brian Turner.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. James VanHouten will officiate. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019