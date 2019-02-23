|
|
Harry H. Jonigan Jr.
April 7, 1940 - February 17, 2019
Walden, NY
Harry H. Jonigan Jr., age 78 of Walden, NY, passed away on February 17, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. The son of the late Harry H. and Helen Wilson Jonigan Sr., he was born on April 7, 1940 in Manhattan, NY.
Harry proudly served his country and was a Navy Veteran. He worked as a Truck Driver for McLean Trucking in Montgomery, NY and was an avid sportsman.
Survivors include his sons, Brian Jonigan and his wife, Natalie of Williamsburg, VA, Craig Jonigan and companion, Debbie Wetherford of Quinton, VA; daughters, Stacey Jonigan of Walden, NY, Kelly Jonigan and companion, Michael McGar of Bloomingburg, NY; sisters, Carole Scott-Paugh of Montgomery, NY, Eileen Stevens of Goshen, NY, Gladys Johnston of Gouverneur, NY; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Robert Jonigan.
Cremation was held privately. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Services will be held at the funeral home at 8 p.m. following the visitation. Burial of ashes will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2nd at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd. Goshen, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harry's name to .
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information or to send the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019