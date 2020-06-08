Harry John Grimaldi

September 21, 1953 - June 3, 2020

Middletown, NY

Harry passed away at the age of 66, peacefully at Kaplan Hospice, Newburgh, where he resided for 7 months. He was born to Harry Grimaldi and Regina Michalski-Grimaldi who are both deceased.

He is survived by his siblings, Raymond Grimaldi of Croton on Hudson, NY and Regina Grimaldi-Carlson of Keller, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law; several nephews and nieces, cousins and his Aunt Ella and Aunt Dorothy.

Harry earned a BA in Art History at SUNY, NY and was an accomplished artist who generously bestowed many beautiful masterpieces to his relatives and friends. He spent his adult years residing in Middletown, NY. Harry will always be remembered for his candid and witty sense of humor and his positive outlook on life. He had the notable ability to make one smile with an off-handed comment. Harry was an intelligent, inquisitive, imaginative, talented, and kind, loving man who will be missed by all.



