Harry John Ludas
January 17, 1945 - October 4, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
Harry John Ludas ("Ha", "Pop"), passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Hospital. Harry was born at Sloan Hospital, Manhattan in 1945 to Angelo Ludas and Lenora Pitti.
He served in the Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.
Harry was a legend, loved by all who knew him and "a good-looking son of gun." Known and adored for his melodic singing voice, he loved to serenade his family and friends with his karaoke.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Ludas of 25 years; sister, Mia Beckman (David) of East Walpole, MA; brother, Nicholas Ludas of Joppa, MD; his three daughters, Michelle Kelly (Ken) of Bloomingburg, NY, Christina Ludas of Kingston, NY, Rebecca Santopietro (Joseph) of New Hampton, NY; his stepdaughters, Jessica Psareas (Phil) of Sandown, NH, Kirsten DeWitt (Roy) of Pine Bush, NY; godson, John Kachmor (Meredith) of Pelham, NH; grandchildren: Lauren and Dylan Kelly, Olivia, Violet, and Reid Wogan, Carmine Santopietro, Gillian and Peyton DeWitt, and Rocco Psareas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Vicky; brother, Michael; niece, Kim; and son-in-law, Robert Wogan.
There will be a public visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY 10992. A private burial service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Anthony's Cemetery, in Nanuet, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are encouraged.
The family says that Harry loved Tanqueray Gin, and requests you drink a toast to Harry in honor of his memory.
