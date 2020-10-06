1/1
Harry John Ludas
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry John Ludas
January 17, 1945 - October 4, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
Harry John Ludas ("Ha", "Pop"), passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Hospital. Harry was born at Sloan Hospital, Manhattan in 1945 to Angelo Ludas and Lenora Pitti.
He served in the Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.
Harry was a legend, loved by all who knew him and "a good-looking son of gun." Known and adored for his melodic singing voice, he loved to serenade his family and friends with his karaoke.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Ludas of 25 years; sister, Mia Beckman (David) of East Walpole, MA; brother, Nicholas Ludas of Joppa, MD; his three daughters, Michelle Kelly (Ken) of Bloomingburg, NY, Christina Ludas of Kingston, NY, Rebecca Santopietro (Joseph) of New Hampton, NY; his stepdaughters, Jessica Psareas (Phil) of Sandown, NH, Kirsten DeWitt (Roy) of Pine Bush, NY; godson, John Kachmor (Meredith) of Pelham, NH; grandchildren: Lauren and Dylan Kelly, Olivia, Violet, and Reid Wogan, Carmine Santopietro, Gillian and Peyton DeWitt, and Rocco Psareas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Vicky; brother, Michael; niece, Kim; and son-in-law, Robert Wogan.
There will be a public visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY 10992. A private burial service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Anthony's Cemetery, in Nanuet, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are encouraged.
The family says that Harry loved Tanqueray Gin, and requests you drink a toast to Harry in honor of his memory.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Burial
St. Anthony's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
8454969106
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by David T. Ferguson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved