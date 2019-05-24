|
Harry Nishman
September 27, 1925 - May 23, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Harry Nishman died peacefully Thursday night at the home of his son Jody and daughter-in-law Penny. He was born in the Bronx, September 27, 1925.
Harry will be remembered as a loving and devoted father and husband, and a man of integrity, intelligence warmth and loyalty. He was adventurous, strong willed, industrious and deeply committed to excelling at anything he did. He deeply loved his family and friends, and was passionate about skiing, flying planes, and fishing. Harry dreamed of flying as a child, and attended an aviation high school in the Bronx. He enlisted in the Air Force at age 17 with his parents' permission so he could join the war effort. The war ended around the time that he finished his training, so he never saw combat.
When he first came to Woodridge as a young adult, he wondered why anyone would want to live in such a sleepy place. But the sense of community, and the warmth of the people soon won him over, and he came to love his new hometown dearly. He first saw May when she was waiting for the bus to bring her to school for her student teaching job, and he was immediately smitten. They married on June 4, 1949, and were deeply in love for the next 67 years. They raised three children, and helped raise six grandchildren. He and May had many great times and adventures with and without their family; skiing, boating, water skiing, fishing, traveling and flying in small planes. When May died in 2016, Harry was deeply grief stricken.
In the early 1950s, Harry went into the construction business. He was always sought by those who wanted a contractor that they knew would treat them honestly and do the best job possible for them. He never advertised, and he never lacked for customers.
Harry was predeceased by his wife, May and his sister, Irma Longo, and by his son-in-law, Marek Kryszkiewicz. He is survived by his sister, Pearl Nishman; his daughter, Jamie Kryszkiewicz; his son and daughter-in-law, Jody Nishman and Penny Schultz, his son and daughter-in-law, Paul Nishman and Cyndy Holtz; and by his grandchildren: Ahbi Nishman, Dmitri Nishman, Hannah Nishman, Natasha Kryszkiewicz, Ian Yagle and Kathryn Yagle.
There will be a simple burial at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at Workmen's Circle Cemetery in Glen Wild, NY. Further information about the burial may be acquired from Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. 845-434-7363 or 845-647-8444. There will be a memorial service and reception at a future date, time and place to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fresh Air Fund.
To donate go to: https://freshair.org/donate/ or mail to: The Fresh Air Fund, 633 3rd Ave., 14th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or phone: (212) 897-8900.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 25, 2019