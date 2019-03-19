|
|
Harry R. Field
November 14, 1945 - March 8, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Harry R. Field of Port Jervis, NY died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis. He was 73. Harry was born November 14, 1945 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Harry E Field and the late Grace Gamble Field. Harry grew up in Hastings and Yonkers and graduated from Saunders Trade School with a degree in carpentry.
He was the widower of the late Patricia Ann Lennane Field who passed on March 11, 2005. They had thirty years of marriage and now are joined again.
Harry was the Postmaster for the U.S. Post Office in Narrowsburg, NY.
A family statement read: "Harry loved the Ocean and would go out with his Sisters and his Parents to City Island and Montauk Bay. He loved sports, wood working and playing racquetball and skiing. Harry was someone who had humor, charm, and a person that was understanding. He was a devoted husband and loving father with the happiness he found as a grandparent. Harry will be missed by his family and his many friends."
Surviving are his daughter: Heather Field of Brooklyn, NY; two sisters: Nancy Field Langiulli and Karen Field of Scarsdale, NY; granddaughter: Mia Gentile of Port Jervis, NY; grandson: Alexander Garcia of Montiville, NJ; also several nieces and nephews including Melissa A. Langiulli and Susan Lennane.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in City Island, NY.
Dad you are here in my heart, there is a place,
Your're always there, keeping me safe,
It's filled with love and happy times,
It's never dark, your light it shines.
In heaven now, with Mom now too, you do reside,
To watch over me, with love and to guide.
I know one day, we'll meet again. Until we do just know how much I miss you and you are always with me, always!
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019