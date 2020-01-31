Home

Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Orange County Veterans Cemetery
Goshen, NY
View Map
Harry R. Kalblein Obituary
Harry R. Kalblein
January 22, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Harry R. Kalblein, 69 of Cuddebackville, NY, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was 69 years old. He was the son of Harry and Agnes Kalblein.
He served in the U.S. Air Force. Harry was the neighborhood mechanic and handyman and also a NY Giants fan.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Kalblein of Port Jervis, Melissa Kalblein and her significant other, James Thorpe of Middletown; his son, Christopher MacNaughton of state of Florida; granddaughters: Alexis, Tiffany and Jaimie Thorpe, Breann, Hailey and Paige MacNaughton; sister-in-law, Barbara Kalblein; nephew, Karl Kalblein, niece, Kimberly Kalblein (April, Amber, Adam, Annabella and Alexander); best friend, Kevin Schatz and several cousins.
Special thanks go to Kevin, Shari, Jill and hospice for his end of life care.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Harold and nephew, Kevin.
Interment of his cremains will take place at Noon on Saturday, February 8th in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Veterans' organization or a humane society of one's choice.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
