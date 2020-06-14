Harvey J. Conklin
1958 - 2020
Harvey J. Conklin
July 11, 1958 - June 13, 2020
East Stroudsburg, PA — Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Harvey J. Conklin, 61, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, while under hospice care at his sister's home in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Born on July 11, 1958 in Sussex, NJ, he was a son of Phyllis (Potter) Conklin of Sussex, NJ and the late Robert Conklin. He previously lived in Port Jervis, NY and Matamoras, PA before moving to East Stroudsburg six months ago.
Harvey worked at Colmeiers Cosmetics.
In addition to his mother, surviving are three siblings; Sheila Nielsen of East Stroudsburg, PA, Donald Conklin of Sussex, NJ, and Duane Conklin of Hawley, PA; and nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private and there will be no services. Private burial will take place at Frankford Plains Cemetery in Branchville, NJ.
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
