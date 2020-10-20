Hattie M. Shuart
September 17, 1927 - October 18, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Hattie M. Shuart, age 93 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the home of her son, Stephen and his wife, in Unionville, NY. Hattie was born on September 17, 1927 in Franklin, New Jersey, the daughter of George and Mary Frances McCoy VanTassel.
Hattie was a very faithful member of the Assembly of God Church in Port Jervis for many years. She married Eugene B. Shuart, who pre-deceased her.
Hattie is survived by her two sons, Stephen Shuart and his wife, Wanda of Unionville, NY and Gregory Shuart at home. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Patrick Shuart and his wife, Dawn and Amanda Toner and her husband, Mark; two great grandchildren, Samantha and Gabriella.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home with Rev. Carol Dombrowski officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Salem Cemetery, Wantage, New Jersey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Assembly God Church, 13 US 6, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis,NY.