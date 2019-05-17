|
|
Hazel Jackson
July 5, 1925 - May 15, 2019
Teaneck, NJ & Goshen, NY
Hazel Jackson, 93 of Teaneck, NJ, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Hazel was born July 5, 1925 at Harlem Hospital in New York City, the daughter of the late Robert and Geneva (Baker) Booth.
Hazel grew up spending her summertime and holidays in Goshen, NY on Green Street with family and friends, which she continued to do throughout her life. Her love for Goshen was a meaningful part of her life.
A graduate of City College in New York, Hazel was a teacher for more than 20 years retiring in 1985 from PS 132 in the Bronx.
She was well-read, a student and teacher of African-American history, an admirer of science fiction (a true Trekkie), as well as a lover of poetry. An artist herself, she sketched, wrote poetry and collected children's pop-up books.
She is survived by her two children, Linda Jackson, Bernard H. Jackson III; daughter-in-law, Kerri Jackson; cousins: Sharon Pitt, Jacqueline Gallo, Susan Calhoun, Pamela Baker, Angelo Gallo and Ashley Brinson, and several dear friends and colleagues.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow at Slate Hill Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.; to leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019